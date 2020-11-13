About this content (Image credit: Bungie) For the launch of Beyond Light we've partnered with Bungie to create a series of guides and explainer videos. These are being made by some of the best known Destiny 2 content creators and experts. For full disclosure anything published as part of this program will include this panel.

For the first time in Destiny's history, players are able to wield the Darkness. Stasis—Destiny 2's chilling new element—has made a huge impact on the sandbox in both PvE and PvP, and also marks the first time since Destiny 1 that each class has been given an entirely new elemental subclass to try out. So how do you get the most out of Stasis? All is revealed in the video above, which you can also watch on YouTube.

Your tour guide for these new Darkness powers is CoolGuy, a top-tier PvP player who's made a name with his in-depth weapon breakdowns and player advice.

Throughout the campaign, players will get a glimpse of their Stasis-empowered loadouts, before finally unlocking the new subclass after the final mission. But unlocking your new powers is just the beginning. After the campaign, Guardians can further customise their builds with Aspects and Fragments—keep an eye out for our guide to some killer builds for each of Destiny's classes in the near future.

In addition to showing you how to augment your build—and where to find the Entropic Shards necessary for unlocking your first Aspect—CoolGuy also runs through how best to spec each subclass: Shadebinder for Warlocks, Revenant for Hunters, and Behemoth for Titans. And his Fragment loadout tips will get you thinking about the best way to rock your new subclass in Crucible.