Etsy has become overrun with Among Us merch for the Holiday season

Choosing presents for friends and family members can be quite the chore at Christmas time but, if you know an Among Us fan, your present-buying endeavor just got a little easier. The game's popularity and cutesy visual style has, perhaps unsurprisingly, seen the online store Etsy become overrun with all kinds of items .

Etsy is an online marketplace where artists and creatives can sell their wares and, since Among Us has become so successful , people have started making their own unofficial merch. InnerSloth have their own official Along Us offerings (and if you're after t-shirts, mugs, phone cases, and blankets I'd recommend buying from them) but I like the idea of supporting smaller artists, and some of the items on Etsy have a lovely handmade touch that suits the crew so well.

A few items that caught my eye: for starters, I'm obsessed with these Among Us crewmate miniatures made by MakameCreative, and want the whole rainbow collection. There are plenty of soft toys to choose from, like this Among Us plushie made by Stelzstore which come in all the crewmate colours. There are keychains , night lights , cookie cutters , personalised posters , face masks — the lot.