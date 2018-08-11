Doom Eternal mod support is a 'long-term' target

Doom Eternal, which Bethesda revealed at QuakeCon yesterday, will not support mods at launch, but might support them "down the road", developer id Software has said.

During a Q&A session following the reveal, game director Marty Stratton said there was "no guarantee" that the game would ever support mods, but added that the studio has spent time making the "game code more flexible", and that mod support is a "long-term initiative".

“We had made some technical decisions way back that just pushed us in a different direction than mods. We have spent the last several years making technical decisions that get us back towards being able to do mods," he said.

Mod support would not be "right around the corner", but it's "important" to both him and other senior staff, he said.

"We have definitely swung the pendulum back pretty far towards being able to that. I hope down the road, in the not-near future but the not-too-distant future, we can have a better conversation about that.”

The Doom series has always attracted plenty of mods—many of them weird—but Doom (2016) did not offer mod support, much to the disappointment of fans. Fingers crossed this time around.

Thanks, PCGamesN.