Dirt Rally update brings online World Rallycross

Rallying is a relatively lonely pursuit: just you, your car, and a co-driver screaming directions in your ear. Rallycross is a more sociable event, and one that now has multiplayer support in Codemasters' Early Access rally-'em-up.

Dirt Rally's v0.7 update is out now, and—in addition to the online RX events—it brings the following new features:

A new World RX track – Hell, Norway

New Rallycross drivers including, Liam Doran and Petter Solberg

Wet weather for all Rallycross tracks

Three new cars: DS3, MINI Countryman Rallycross and Subaru WRX STI

Brand new Wager Daily Event

Some new advanced gamepad options

Added a “Very Early” option for your Co-Driver calls

A frankly amazing set of Hints and Tips for you to read during loading screens

Removed the additional time penalty when the Off Track Reset Countdown expires and upped the limit on the timer

We’ll now show you your ‘Fastest lap’ onscreen for an entire Rallycross Event

Clutch Override which will give you the ability to use your clutch to override the automatic gearbox clutch

According to this here blog post, there's a whole bunch of other fixes and features. You'll have to follow that link to see them, because I've arbitrarily decided not to copy/paste them here.