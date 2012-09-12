Diablo III inches closer to PvP with (currently still inactive) button of hope

The Diablo fans at Diablofans have spotted a hidden addition from the most recent patch in the form of a button that - for now - doesn't do anything except light up, but which will hopefully soon become a magic portal to the Public Test Realm where players bored of completing Inferno while upside down, blindfolded, and controlling their characters telepathically will finally be able to go to war in PvP.

Speaking about PvP, Blizzard had this to say:

We're going full steam ahead on the PvP patch, which will also include a number of game changes unrelated to PvP, and we look forward to sharing more about that as we get closer to opening up a PTR, where you'll be able to test out our changes -- and enjoy mercilessly slaughtering one another.

DiabloFans does however warn that this might not mean what everyone hopes:

Don't freak out just yet, there is nothing to download at this time. However horadric.ru found that the button has now become active. This could simply be a mistake that it was flipped on too early, but we did get word that patch 1.1 (The pvp patch) will be on the PTR a few months back.

In an exclusive interview, the writer of this post you're reading also added:

Yes, it's a very slow news day.

(Story via PCGamesN )