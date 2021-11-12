Dell Australia, the maniacs, have already kicked off their Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2021 doesn't officially kick off until November 26, but Dell Australia just doesn't care about the rules: the company has started its sales festivities today. In fairness, it's a very rare week when Dell isn't running some sale or another, but given the scale of Black Friday, this one is worth checking out.

Everything you'd expect is here: Dell laptops and monitors, Alienware laptops and monitors, and if you're after an XPS you can get one of those for cheap too. Oh, and if you want a laptop backpack those are pretty heavily reduced at the moment too. This Dell Gaming Lite Backpack (GM1720PE) would normally set you back AU$62, but it's currently going for AU$21.69.

Probably more exciting, if you're in the market for a premade, is the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop. That packs an i9 11900KF, RTX 3090, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Powerful stuff. Usually it's AU$7,799, but you can save AU$1,950 at the moment, bringing the total to AU$5,849.

Here are a handful of highlights from the laptops and monitors categories:

Monitors

Dell 24 (S2421HGF) | IPS 1080p | 144Hz | AU$329 AU$279.65

Dell 27 (S2721DGF) | IPS 1440p | 165Hz | AU$799 AU$519.34

Dell Alienware 27 (AW2720HF) | IPS 1080p | 240Hz | AU$899 AU$539.40

Dell Alienware 25 (AW2521H) | IPS 1080p | 360Hz | AU$1,299 AU$779.41

Alienware 38 Curved (AW3821DW) | Ultrawide QHD | 144Hz | AU$2,499 AU$1,749.30

Dell Alienware 55 OLED (AW5520QF) | 4K | 120Hz | AU$5,999 AU$2,699.55

Laptops

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition | RTX 3050 Ti |16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,599

Dell G15 | i7 | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,599 AU$2,079

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition | RTX 3050 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$2,699 AU$2,159

Alienware M15 R6 | i7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | AU$3,099 AU$2,479

Alienware X17 | i7 | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,999 AU$3,399

To browse all of Dell's Black Friday deals, you can head over to the store. There could be more to come ahead of Black Friday (or, indeed, on Black Friday) but they'll be competing with a heck of a lot of other Aussie retailers. Keep abreast of all the Black Friday in Australia happenings here.