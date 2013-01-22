Deepfall Dungeon: a free indie dungeon crawler for fans of Grimrock, dying, springing traps

My favourite types of dungeons are the deep ones. I mean, there's just no point investigating a shallow labyrinth; before you know it you've reached level 3 and you've run clean out of slimes and tricksy treasure chests. Thank the depths then for Deepfall Dungeon , an old-fashioned dungeon crawler with an accessible interface/controls, just enough polygons to keep your eyes from melting, and absolutely no farting around. Within seconds you'll be plonked in that dungeon, dungeoneering to your heart's content. And the best part? It's absolutely free.

If you were to compare Deepfall Dungeon to games like Eye of the Beholder and Legend of Grimrock you wouldn't be too far wrong, although it's quite a bit more basic than either, and based around a single, (seemingly) randomly generated character. However, there's still rather a lot here to sink your teeth into. If you've seen all Grimrock has to offer, you might want to delve into Deepfall - if only for the gloriously 90s soundtrack.

Thanks to Free Indie Games ! Gameplay trailer below.