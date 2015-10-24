Day of the Tentacle Remastered screenshots revealed

Hey, remember that time when Double Fine announced an exciting-sounding Day of the Tentacle remaster? No? It was a while ago I suppose, but we can be assured of the game's continued existence with a bunch of new screenshots—the first, in fact—which have just been revealed by the erstwhile point 'n' click developer. As you can see, the original version's sharp, blocky sprites have been redrawn in a much higher resolution that will hopefully look OK in motion. (I say 'hopefully' because we haven't seen any video of the remaster yet.)

Double Fine's DOTT remaster—named, helpfully, Day of the Tentacle: Remastered—will be out Early 2016, and will also feature remastered music and sound effects, along with a new audio commentary by many of the original developers. Oh, but you'll also be able to switch between the new sprites and the old at any time (as in the Monkey Island remaster), and even make use of a new UI that uses a verb dial rather than the traditional command box at the bottom of the screen. Look, here's another image to break up this wall of text.

Double Fine recently gave Grim Fandango a makeover, a game that didn't completely stand up to the ravages of time. But Day of the Tentacle is still as good as we remember, right?

Right? I guess we'll find out early next year.