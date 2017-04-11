Cosmic Star Heroine, the RPG inspired by Chrono Trigger and Phantasy Star, is now on Steam

It took a lot longer than expected for the turn-based sci-fi JRPG Cosmic Star Heroine to arrive. The 2013 Kickstarter listed a 2014 launch date, which eventually became 2015, and then in 2016 we got an E3 trailer. But now it's 2017, and the day is finally here: The tale of an outer-space super-spy on the run is live on Steam.

Cosmic Star Heroine follows the adventures of Alyssa L'Salle, who at one time was one of the top secret agents at the Agency of Peace & Intelligence on the Planet Araenu. "But when she uncovers a horrible conspiracy, she has to go rogue in order to save the day! Can Alyssa save the galaxy when everyone (and everything) is out to stop her?"

The retro-styled game promises "brisk pacing that respects your time," including the ability to save anywhere. Combat takes place directly on the map, rather than on a separate battle screen, with multi-character combo techniques and a turn-based combat system "that focuses on flow and strategy." If you can't tell, Cosmic Star Heroine has some Chrono Trigger in its DNA, and Wes dug the battle system quite a bit when he played a demo.

You'll even get your own spaceship that you can crew up with recruitable agents, and if you dig the music in the trailer, there's plenty of that, too: More than 100 minutes all told, created by HyperDuck Soundworks, the team behind the score for Dust: An Elysian Tale.

Cosmic Star Heroine is currently available for 20 percent off on Steam, taking it to $12/£9/€12 until April 18.