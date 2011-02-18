Cities in Motion demo out now

A demo has just been released for transport sim, Cities in Motion. The game lets you plan and build transport networks for a selection of major cities. Using a fleet of trams, helicopters and even water buses, you must create the perfect metropolis, in which nothing is ever late.

The demo contains the game's tutorial, which covers one year of development, giving you a taste of the management skills you'll need to create your clockwork utopia when the game's released on February 22. For more on the game, check out the Cities in Motion site, or watch the trailer below.