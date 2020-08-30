Cheat seller ceases Call of Duty hack sales following Activision lawsuit

Activision has filed suit against a cheat and hack program developer, forcing the company in question to disable their hacks for Call of Duty related products. The cheats in question were used in both Warzone and Modern Warfare. Hack maker CxCheats posted a statement to their Discord server, later taken down along with the whole server, regarding the lawsuit.

"As a result of our lawsuit with Activision, we have agreed to cease development and support for all Call of Duty related products or services sold through the site," said the statement posted by the screenname Cam, "These products will not be returning to CxCheats in any form." The statement also says that people using the tools will be banned. The statement ends in an apology: "We apologize for any pain we've caused to players of Call of Duty."

Though the statement is now gone, a screenshot of the statement was posted to Reddit's CODWarzone board.

This year has been a high-profile one for game cheats, and according to releases by cheat makers sales have surged during the lockdown. Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward released a public statement earlier this month imploring cheaters to stop, and just this week a high-profile case of cheating happened when a streamer outed his own cheat use while bragging about his skill.

Talk about Black Ops!