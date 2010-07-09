Cataclysm sprung a leak: dynamite fishing

For a little while, it was possible to throw EZ-Thro Dynamite into pools in World of Warcraft and watch a bunch of debris float up, which you could then loot. It was removed shortly afterwards, but that doesn't sound like a bug. That's a bit of code that shouldn't be running - a feature that was implemented too early. Dynamite fishing in Cataclysm, eh?

This looks like the kind of thing a Goblin would get up to. Why bother waiting for a fish to run into a hook when you can invent something that efficiently disperses shrapnel into every fish within a given radius?

[via El's Professions ]