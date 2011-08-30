Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will use Steamworks, CVG report. That means even retail copies will need a Steam account to run. Steamworks brings with it all the usual benefits, auto-updating patches, stat-tracking, achievements and the ability to join and invite friends through Steam's matchmaking service. As previously confirmed , Modern Warfare 3 also will support dedicated servers, which is nice.

It's not out until November, but you can pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on Steam right now. No pre-order bonuses are listed, but you'll be able to "start playing immediately upon its release on Steam," which suggests Steam versions will be pre-loadable. For more Modern Warfare 3, check out the recent footage of Spec Ops survival mode , or the latest Modern Warfare 3 screenshots .