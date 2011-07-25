Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 screenshots show wetsuit warrior and boat war

Activision have released two screenshots of Modern Warfare 3. The first image proves that, no matter how many pouches you're wearing, it's impossible to look badass in a wetsuit. The second shot shows the impressive scale of the naval battle shown in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 E3 demo . Sadly, most of the boat war on show is background detail for the boat escape that concludes the level, it would be great to go deck to deck, taking down enemy ships one by one like some sort of boat-assassin.

There's also a picture of the Modern Warfare 3 Hardened Edition, fresh from the factory line, spotted by CVG . There's no news on what's inside yet. Click on the images to blow them up to full size. Boom!