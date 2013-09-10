Call of Duty: Ghosts' campaign trailer has a bit where a dog pulls a man out of a helicopter

...And other cool things. Or absurd things. Or downright silly things? I can't even tell any more. Years of bombast, monotone pathos, and deep bass rumbles have left me unable to judge the emotional timbre that a trailer is aiming for. This Call of Duty: Ghosts trailer has spacemen shooting each other in space, a sniper doing sniping at a ninety degree angle, and Riley, the mo-capped dog, jumping onto a helicopter to drag out one of its passengers. Possible reactions include involuntary laughter, involuntary eye-rolling, or involuntary fist-pumping. Find out which you make, below.

Ladies and gentleman, that was a video game trailer.

Call of Duty: Ghosts is out November 5th. Just imagine that, but more of it.