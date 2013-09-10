Popular

Call of Duty: Ghosts' campaign trailer has a bit where a dog pulls a man out of a helicopter

...And other cool things. Or absurd things. Or downright silly things? I can't even tell any more. Years of bombast, monotone pathos, and deep bass rumbles have left me unable to judge the emotional timbre that a trailer is aiming for. This Call of Duty: Ghosts trailer has spacemen shooting each other in space, a sniper doing sniping at a ninety degree angle, and Riley, the mo-capped dog, jumping onto a helicopter to drag out one of its passengers. Possible reactions include involuntary laughter, involuntary eye-rolling, or involuntary fist-pumping. Find out which you make, below.

Ladies and gentleman, that was a video game trailer.

Call of Duty: Ghosts is out November 5th. Just imagine that, but more of it.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
