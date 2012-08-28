Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Hardened and Prestige editions detailed

Are you already dead set on picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops 2? Then you might be the sort of player intrigued by a shinier special edition ultro-box version. MP1st have word of two offerings, a "hardened" edition with a "collectible steelbook" and a "prestige" box which comes with an MD-27 Dragonfire Drone. That's not an in-game item. That's a drone that you can fly around and use to scare dogs. Attach a gun to it and you have a pretty close facsimile of the futuristic doom-bots we'll get to mess around with in Black Ops 2 (please don't do this).

Read on for a list explaining which extra bits come in which box, and a couple of pictures proving that they exist. No price announcement just yet.

Black Ops 2 is due out on November 13.

Hardened



Bonus In-Game Content: Nuketown Zombies & Nuketown 2025

Exclusive Xbox Live CLAW Avatar Prop & Zombies Avatar Costume

Limited Edition Challenge Coins

Official Soundtrack by Jack Wall With Theme by Trent Reznor

Collectible Steelbook

Also Includes: Exclusive Weapon Camp & Exclusive Player Card Backgrounds

Prestige