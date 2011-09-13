Blizzard music store now open, World of Warcraft, StarCraft 2 and Diablo 3 music for sale

Ever wanted to stride down to the local store while listening to World of Warcraft soundtrack, turning your sortie for sundries into a grandiose quest to obtain milk because you suspect the milk you have has gone off and you're not sure but screw it you can never have enough milk anyway? Well then you'll be delighted to discover that Blizzard have opened up a music store , selling soundtracks to World of Warcraft, StarCraft 2, Diablo 2 and even a bit of music from Diablo 3.

Each individual track costs $0.99 and albums cost $9.99. Stick the StarCraft 2 music on in the background while preparing dinner this evening, and use your skyrocketing actions per minute ratio to make a feast fit for a Zerg brood.