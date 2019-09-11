The best World of Warcraft Classic addons

What are the best addons in WoW Classic? World of Warcraft Classic has been out for almost 15 years, and its user interface shows it. While the information it conveyed to players was state of the art then, it hasn’t aged particularly well. Going back to the vanilla UI shows how many improvements Blizzard Entertainment made over the years.

That’s why it’s important to know which WoW Classic mods are available. Not every UI improvement from the modern game will work with vanilla, and some mods have been created specifically for Classic players. Here are the best of the bunch.

How to install WoW Classic addons

Once you download your chosen mod, it’ll be in a .zip file—which should be in your Download/Downloads directory. If you’re a Windows user, click on the file once in Explorer, then choose 'Extract All' from the menu toolbar. Then select where you want to save it.

By default WoW Classic addons are located in Program Files (x86)/World of Warcraft/_classic_/Interface/AddOns folder—this is where to unzip the new files. If you’ve put WoW somewhere different, navigate to the same folder, but in the directory where you’ve put your Warcraft installation. In either case, you’ll end up with a new folder or folders inside 'AddOns' named after your mod.

Mac users must double click on the file to extract all of it into a new folder named after the mod. Then use 'Finder' to navigate to 'Applications'. Look for the World of Warcraft folder, then the _classic_ folder inside, then 'Interface', then 'AddOns'. Copy your new folder (the one named after the mod) into the 'AddOns' folder. Then the next time you start WoW from scratch your new addons will be active.

Questie

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment/AeroScripts)

One of the biggest conveniences in modern Warcraft is the addition of quest markers and objectives to the mini and world map. Once you accept a quest, moving to the relevant area will see a highlight of where to go. This isn’t part of Classic, so Questie aims to address that by putting available quests on your maps and marking the potential locations of your quest objectives.

It's not perfect, but for those looking for Classic with this crucial modern convenience, it’s the best you've got.

VendorPrice

One of the updates to Tooltips in modern WoW is an automatic item valuation the next time you find a vendor. VendorPrice attempts to help you decide what to sell or safely toss when you run out of bag space.

Details! Damage Meter Classic

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment/Tercioo)

Details! Damage Meter Classic is one of the most popular damage meters in the modern game, and this is the Classic port. It breaks down how much damage or healing you and other party members do by abilities, individual fights, for example.

It doesn't boast as many features as the modern version, but this is the mod that will tell you if you really are better off wanding than, say, casting actual damage spells as a priest.

Auctionator Classic

Gold is a precious resource in WoW Classic, but managing auction house listings can be a pain. Auctionator is a long-standing addon that makes the process a little easier by suggesting listing prices and automating the posting of items for other people to buy. If you frequently find yourself buying tradeskill materials or other items, it’ll simplify that, too.

Deadly Boss Mods

Deadly Boss Mods is a must-have addon for the modern game. While there are fewer things to track in vanilla WoW, DBM still nudges you when things are coming and recommending a reaction. It includes information and warnings for all Classic dungeons except Blackrock Depths, Blackrock Spire, Dire Maul, and Scholomance, which are still in progress.

OmniCC Classic

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment/cyxz)

When you use a spell or ability in WoW Classic with a cooldown period, the default UI puts a timer 'sweep' on that ability button, showing you how long before you can use it again by how much of the button is dark. That’s not tremendously helpful, especially since abilities have different-length cooldown: the third 'dark' on one button may be a totally different amount of time than the same third dark on another. Enter OmniCC Classic, which adds numbered countdowns.

Titan Panel Classic

Vanilla addon Titan Panel is equally useful now as Titan Panel Classic. It adds a dark stripe (or two) to the top and/or bottom of your screen to display configurable information about your character.

Want to know how much gold or ranged weapon ammo you have left? How about the coordinates for your location, what your PC performance is, or how long you have to your next level? All these and more are built in by default, and more plug-ins use this mod to deliver useful information.