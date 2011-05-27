Today in the office Owen and I went head to head at lunchtime in Frozen Synapse to decide who between us is the VERY BEST AT EVERYTHING. You can find out the answer in the match above. I control the awesome red guys and Owen's bossing the snotty green dudes.
We'll have a rematch soon enough, that's for sure. But what else has been happening in PC gaming today? Find out, in this week's final edition of And in other PC gaming news...
- There's going to be a new Creatures game.
- Eurogamer have some images of the upcoming Section 8 DLC pack , out this week on XBLA, hopefully headed to PC soon.
- There's some new Battlefield 3 in-game footage hidden in the latest edition of PWNED .
- New Dragon Age 2 artwork teases possible DLC, or could it be Dragon Age 3?
- Also on CVG, Modern Warfare 3 survival spec ops mode gets detailed .
- CD Projekt explain why the Witcher 2 patch was so huge for some people.
- The Old Republic Trooper Class gets a video .
- There's a superb Far Cry deal on Steam now.
- Remember Homefront? It's getting some DLC .
- Not to miss out on the DLC bandwagon, the new Dawn of War 2: Retribution patch adds some, along with a load of balance fixes.
There has been a ton of DLC announcements today, from Dawn of War 2 Retribution, Homefront and Section 8 above to the release of the new Shogun 2 pack earlier. What do you think of these mini-bite addons, do you think they're a good idea? Or would you rather pay for something more substantial, like an expansion? Let us know in the comments.