Remarkably, Brink is still unavailable to purchase on Steam in the UK. We managed to find a way around this minor problem, and delivered our verdict on PCGamer.com today in our Brink review .

Elsewhere, Bioware confirmed that they're working on Dragon Age 3 (surprise!), Black Ops DLC got a date, Bulletstorm DLC got released and Fallout: New Vegas DLC slightly exploded. But what else has been happening in the world of PC gaming? Read on for news of a new Carmageddon, Breath of Death VII and a life sized Portal 2 turret.



What's this, a CARMAGEDDON countdown?

NBA star Blake Griffin is desperate to be in Rage.

"Cthulhu Saves the World PC includes Breath of Death VII free" say Shacknews . No part of that headline fails to excite us.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution and the original Deus Ex are headed to OnLive .

Speaking of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Someone has made Adam Jensen in APB Reloaded's excellent character creator.

Super Street Fighter IV is available to preorder on Steam .

Here's a Duke Nukem Forever autopsy trailer .

Abe's Oddyssey creators Oddworld are still interested in making another game.

RPS spots Storm , an indie game in which you solve physics puzzles by harnessing the power of the weather.

CVG loves this life sized Portal 2 turret , and so do we.

Bioware chiefs say they're interested in moving away from sci-fi and fantasy settings. "You can imagine the cop drama set in the Mass Effect sort of framework. You can imagine a spy adventure in that context.” Mass Effect cop drama? Yes please.

More evidence emerges for rumours of the Bungie MMOFPS called Destiny .

Redditor Zuff discovers this brilliant side by side shot. Google maps vs. Arma 3 .

