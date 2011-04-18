It's been a good day for great screenshots. We finally got a proper look at Prey 2 's Blade Runner style environments, and saw even more of great shots of Skyrim . The Rage trailer also gave us a five minute dose of impressive mutant blasting from one of the game's ruined cities. It's to early to know just how good these games will be, but one thing's for sure, the future of PC gaming is looking very good indeed.

Of course, there's much more going on than the choice videos and shots listed above. As always, read on for your daily bucket of sloppy, newsy goodness.



Time for a misty-eyed trip down memory lane with rose tinted spectacles on. A database of old issues of Computer Gaming World .



Gamespot have a look at The Sims 3: Generations .



UK group Gamer's Voice attack a channel 5 program for blaming a killing spree on video games, and showing footage of 18 rated Call of Duty at 11am in the morning.



Interstellar Marines has managed to raise $125,000 through fan funding.



IncGamers interview Dirt 3's lead designer about the upgraded car handling of the sequel.



Battlestar Galactica Online gets a free update



Bigpoint announce that the free-to-play Battlestar Galactica MMO has recruited 1 million people in the first six weeks.



Crytek say they feel restricted by the "crippling" limitations of current console generation.



A Settler's 7 co-op patch is set to hit today alongside a new DLC pack.



Here's a trailer for the new Green Lantern game.



Today in the PC Gamer office, Owen and Rich have been facing off in Nidhogg , a game about stabbing your friend and running over his corpse to victory. It's hilarious. Here's a video of Tom fighting Graham.