And in other PC gaming news

It's been a busy day in Valve land. The new Portal 2 trailer just came out, the potato pack ARG has been getting weirder and weirder, and part 2 of the Portal 2 comic has also been released. Elsewhere, it's been a good day for charity with the launch of the Humble Frozenbyte Bundle and the fund-raising success of No Time to Explain .

If expansion packs are more your thing, there's word of a new map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops , and Magicka Vietnam just came out on Steam, too. But what else has been going on in the world of PC gaming? And what's the best possible way you can kill someone in Deus Ex? You'll find the answer to both questions in your daily dose of PC gaming news below.

In the office today I rediscovered the strange addiction of trying to shave a few seconds off my times in various levels of Mirror's Edge. It's a game I can't stop going back to, partly because of the feeling of momentum that it evokes so well, but mostly because there's nothing else out there like it. All I can say is I wish there was more of it. Which games do you desperately want to see sequels for?