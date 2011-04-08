Mass Effect 3 ! These were the three words going round and round our heads this morning in the aftermath of Bioware's latest info-bomb. Knowing which characters will be returning makes me even more glad that I didn't kill them off.
Moving swiftly from one awesome sci-fi universe to another, we got a longer look at Space Marine . Then returned to Dead Island for some more screenshots. Oh, and Minecraft's getting a release date.
But there's still more happening in the world of PC gaming. Don't panic. We're on the case. Just calmly proceed to the list below for today's hit of PC gaming news.
- Pre-ordering Dungeon Siege 3 on Steam will net you copies of Dungeon Siege 1 and 2 on release.
- Bioware promise less spoilers in the run up to the release of Mass Effect 3 .
- Two new Duke Nukem Forever trailers have landed. One covers the history of the Duke , the other covers the in-game babes , or, more accurately, uncovers them.
- If you bought the Dawn of War 2: Retribution and are wondering where your free Dark Angels DLC is, turns out it's for US players only .
- Here's the first screenshot of Trackmania 2.
- The Heavy pops up on the TF2 blog to tell us about nine new hats and a bear.
- EA are planning to implement persistent player profiles across all of its games.
- What happens when RPGs meet slot machines? Battleslots! Here's a demo .
- Ragnar Tornquist says another Longest Journey is "absolutely possible."
- Gamasutra talk to Stardock about why they sold to Gamestop.
Today in the PC Gamer office: conspiracies. The Secret World trailer threatened to confirm all of our worst fears. Maybe we are all programs in a Matrix style simulation designed to keep our minds calm while machines suck the energy from our immobile bodies. We'd be perfectly fine with this, but if that's the case, where can we download Kung Fu into our brains? And why can't we FLY? Deus Ex, May Payne, do you have any favourite gaming conspiracies?