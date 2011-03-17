It's been a mysterious Thursday. So mysterious that I was convinced it was Tuesday until about midday when the coffee kicked in. There's no doubting it, though. Mystery is in the air. Where is Hitman 5 ? What is Doug Church working on with Valve? Will Fez ever get a release date? So many questions, and so few answers.

Which gives rise to another question, where are all the answers? Some of them might just be lurking below, in our mighty fine list of everything interesting that's happened in PC gaming today.



CVG are retelling stories from Peter Molyneux, here's one about a weird dog and an important man from Sega.

Speaking of Peter Molyneux, he recently made a speech while accepting his BAFTA Fellowship award. On the podium he admitted that he'd "slightly over-promised on things on occasion," adding "I could name at least 10 features in games that I've made up to stop journalists going to sleep."

Volition's attitude to PC gaming and piracy: “let's make something worth stealing”

Here's the latest round of WoW hotfixes .

New premium maps have been released for Quake Live .

The Dragon Age 2 beta patch we recently mentioned now has a full release .

Gladiator and Inception composer Hans Zimmer is working on parts of the Crysis 2 score .

Homefront is out in North America, and it's sold 375,000 copies in its first day.

Steam Guard has now officially launched .

Remember Horse Armour for Oblivion? Remember how freaking expensive it was? Apparently, people are still buying it .

Bethesda's Pete Hines says those who say graphics don't matter are probably lying .

In the face of the recent trailers, even Treyarch's community manager admits that Battlefield 3 is “visually stunning.”

Today in the PC Gamer office: nostalgia! We've got several big bookcases full of old issues of PC Gamer UK, and we've whipped them out to take a misty eyed trip back in time. The one in my hands right now came out in 1994, and features a big preview of Wing Commander 3, and reviews of Syndicate Plus, Overlord and Plumbers Don't Wear Ties. What games make you nostalgic?