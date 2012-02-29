Today in the PC Gamer office, Tom made a massive hag in Skyrim. The mod's out there in the wild right now. You can download it from the Skyrim Workshop and and see the results of Tom's nearly-five-minutes of labour. The hag is just outside of Markath, though you'll probably be able to spot her from the other side of the world.
Elsewhere on the site today, we told you everything you need to know about XCOM: Enemy Unknown , took an early look at the upcoming free to play RTS End of Nations and stared intently at the new Baldur's Gate website , looking for clues. While we were looking, lots of PC gaming news was happening. We just about managed to capture it in our vast, shimmering news net, find the contents of our latest catch below.
- Microsoft Flight is out! You can play it now for free .
- Kingdoms of Amalur will be getting some story DLC called Legend of Dead Kel . Poor Kel.
- Bigpoints upcoming browser-based A Game of Thrones MMO now has a website where you can sign up for more details.
- Kim Swift's Quantum Conundrum will be out this summer, say CVG .
- MCV indicate that Game's stocks have plummeted after news broke earlier saying that they wouldn't be stocking Mass Effect 3 , or any EA games after that.
- Lord of the Rings Online is getting seven new zones in the next update.
- Here's Joystiq on how Origin adds EA games bought on Steam to its library.
- The Raspberry Pi mini PC will be twice as powerful as the iPhone 4S in some areas, Develop report, despite the fact that it's the size of a credit card and costs onle $22.
- RPS spot a new trailer and some screens for The Banner Saga .
- The next Guild Wars 2 beta session is due to happen at the end of March.
- Aion is going free to play and gets some new trailers to celebrate that fact over on VG247
- PAR tell the tale of documentarians 2 Player Productions .
If you could get our Tom Francis to make one mod for Skyrim, what would it be?