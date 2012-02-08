Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Star Trek Online - Dead end Thrills

Ships in space! They're fantastic. They're even better when they're gliding over a planet just as the sun is coming up over its great curved horizon. Today's Dead End Thrills shot is from Star Trek Online. A fine looking game made even finer with the aid of a photographic eye and some technical tweaks and twizzles. But which is better looking, The Enterprise, or the Normandy from Mass Effect?

That's a tough one. Better spend some time arranging some links to other things that have been happening in PC gaming today while I ponder. Here we go.

Enterprise or Normandy? Or is there some better starship out there that I haven't even considered?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
