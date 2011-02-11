What a great month for the number 2. Total War: Shogun 2 and Dragon Age 2 are both on the horizon. Not to brag, but we've completed both of them and they're superb. Like, incredi-good. They're both reviewed in the latest issues of PC Gamer UK and PC Gamer US too.
But PC gaming isn't just about sequels. Yesterday we mentioned Homefront and Bulletstorm; two new IPs that are taking very different approaches to the shooter genre. Then there's the games that sound new, but are actually strangely familiar, like Dungeons .
Which do you prefer? Do you long for new IPs, or would you be happy to play sequels for the remainder of your gaming life? Let us know in the comments, and click more for today's bonus links.
- This Star Wars Freelancer mod is beautiful.
Amnesia's North American box art is hilariously bad
Read all about the DICE conference .
Bioshock novel incoming , Ken Levine finishes the foreword.
The World of Starcraft Mod has been renamed StarCraft Universe.
- The new DOW II Retribution Beta 3.7 patch notes are up.
- Should game reviewers have their own metacritic rating ? More on this Monday.
- Metro 2034 is aiming to compete with Call of Duty .
- Mass Effect 2 wins Game of the Year at the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' annual event over Red Dead Redemption, Angry Birds, Call of Duty Black Ops and God of War III [9:52 onwards]
- Crysis 2 will have dedicated servers .
- Now you can search for your games in Steam. Just go settings/account/beta participation and choose to participate.
- Got Kinect? Want to be Superman ?
- Lego Team Fortress 2 kicks ass .
- Duke Nukem Balls of Steel Special Edition details have been revealed .
In office news, Tom, Graham and Tom Senior spend lunch playing DOW: Retribution's Last Stand mode while Tim and I made important leaps for Zerg-Terran relations by winning two games of Starcraft. Overall, it was a positive lunch.
Have a great weekend everyone, and keep an eye on the site for some a new weekly feature on Sunday. Let us know what you're going to be playing too. We're off to a cider festival on Saturday. I predict my wins/losses ratio taking a dive when I return.