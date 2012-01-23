Sometimes a soundtrack can get in your head and stay there forever. The Zelda themetune is one of those soundtracks. The soundtrack to HBO fantasy series A Game of Thrones is another. Battlefield 3's angry machine noise is yet another. Owen has come across a unique way of washing one's brain clean of an invading soundtrack. It's and album called The Disintegration Loops by William Basinski, in which a short loop is repeated for an hour, but changes subtly with each repetition as the track slowly degrades, bludgeoning your brain into a state that couldn't even absorb an Abba riff. Here it is . Happy Monday!
Avant garde ambient music aside, it's been a fun day for news. ITV took an official rebuke to the face for mistakenly including footage of Arma 2 when they meant to include footage of the IRA attacking a helicopter. It was confirmed that Guild Wars 2 will be out this year and we had a chat with Notch about whether Mojang consider themselves indie devs anymore. There was loads more we couldn't cram in, so we've assembled them in a gradually disintegrating list of links below.
- OXM have a bit more from Ken Levine on how Bioshock Infinite's 1999 mode will force you to specialise when choosing weapons.
- Senior game producer on Diablo 3, Steve Parker, leaves the team after five years, report Eurogamer .
- This came in on Friday evening but it's worth a mention. The ESA finally drops support for SOPA .
- The unofficial Battlefield 3 blog mentions a case in which DICE had to ban one of their own mods for hacking.
- Star Wars: The Old Republic wins AbleGamers accessibility GOTY , awarded to games that take measures to be more accessible to disabled gamers.
- Indiegames mention that HBO are considering commissioning a series based on Indie Game: The Movie.
- Gamasutra interview Starbreeze about Syndicate , and another project they're currently working on at the same time.
- Epic's Fortnite will be aimed at a more casual audience than Gears of War, say Shacknews .
The Greatest Video Game Music album , performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, can be listened to for free on Spotify . There are some great tracks on there, not least this lovely bit of Mass Effect music . Which pieces of gaming music would you recommend?