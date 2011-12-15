Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Super Meat Boy

Did you hear? The Humble Indie Bundle made a million in a day! It's really heartwarming to see indie developers being so hugely successful. It makes us wonder what the next bundle would contain. How about it readers? If you were putting together a bundle, what would you want to see included?

Check inside for a bundle of reasonably priced PC gaming news.

  • The X3 - Albion Prelude expansion is now on Steam

  • So has Demigod .

  • The Quietus talks about the 'gamification' of music.

  • VG247 have spotted an interactive Need for Speed world trailer.

  • Eurogamer ponder if The Old Republic might be the last of the subscription MMO era.

What are your dream bundle picks readers?

See comments