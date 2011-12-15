Did you hear? The Humble Indie Bundle made a million in a day! It's really heartwarming to see indie developers being so hugely successful. It makes us wonder what the next bundle would contain. How about it readers? If you were putting together a bundle, what would you want to see included?
Check inside for a bundle of reasonably priced PC gaming news.
- The X3 - Albion Prelude expansion is now on Steam
- So has Demigod .
- The Quietus talks about the 'gamification' of music.
- VG247 have spotted an interactive Need for Speed world trailer.
- Eurogamer ponder if The Old Republic might be the last of the subscription MMO era.
What are your dream bundle picks readers?