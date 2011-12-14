[VAMS id="RCU4TgZIg36J6"]

So, Battlefield 3 Back to Karkand is out, and has a nifty trailer to advertise that fact. It seems the new maps are going to bring in an interesting new feature. I speak of course of the abundance of quotations which litter the new maps. How will they work? Will they provide cover from gunfire? Are they destructible? Will we get xp for reading them? Only those playing Karkand can provide the answer.

Check inside for a selection of retro warmongering PC gaming news.



Eurogamer say there is a Just Cause movie the works, called Just Cause: Scorpion Rising.



MP1st report that one player has been banned from Modern Warfare 3 for 5,000 days.



Joystiq say an extended edition of Hard Reset will be out next March.



Eurogamer have spotted a job advert that suggests Lionhead might be working on an MMO.



CVG have some information on DC Universe Online's Christmas update, starring Larfleeze the greedy Orange Lantern.



Are you playing Karkand readers? How is it?