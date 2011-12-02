Assassin's Creed: Revelations is out today folks! Tom S will be taking a crack at it, if only to find out if his ridiculous strategies from Brotherhood still work. You see while most assassins stealthily approach the target, Tom prefers to attack them with a giant axe. While most assassins engage in skilled swordplay, Tom throws a huge two handed sword into his enemy's head from several meters away. While most assassins respond to being cornered by fleeing across the rooftops, Tom kicks them in the balls until they die from it . He is the least stealthy assassin ever.

Check inside for an axe throwing, ball kicking selection of PC gaming news.



OXM gather up eleven things you'll need to know about the upcoming Rainbow 6: Patriots.



Joystiq say Battlefield Heroes will be adding new content every day till Christmas.



Shacknews say Bungie have released all their old Marathon games for free. With updated graphics and source code.



Would you like to watch the Star Wars Death Star run in Minecraft? ParadiseDecay has you covered.



Harry Partridge re-imagines Skyrim as a Saturday morning cartoon.



What do you think of Revelations readers? What is the best Assassin's Creed game?