So, the Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer has finally landed, and it seems my previous guesses were totally wrong. Still, the trailer itself was full of great gags, we'll have a full analysis tomorrow, but everyone saw the 'Speedophile 2000' on the jet ski, right?
Check inside for a round up of felonious west coast PC gaming news.
- BluesNews has the details on the PC specific features in Saints Row: The Third.
- CVG say that Battlefield 3 switched to console instead of PC lead SKU late in development.
- RockPaperShotgun say Blizzard have apologised over the BlizzCon controversy.
- In a post on the Steam Forums , it is revealed that the Team Fortress 2 Halloween update outfits can be worn on the full moon. Thanks to This_Guy_83 for the tip.
- Reddit notes just how complicated the special editions for Assassin's Creed: Revelations have gotten.
Did you spot anything funny in the GTA trailer readers? What did you think?