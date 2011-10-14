I don't know much about Starcraft, but I know a tactical genius when I see one. Reddit points us to this enterprising fellow, who decided to swarm his opponent with so many Overlords he couldn't click on his own units, before drowning his base in delicious creep. Obviously it isn't feasible in regular Starcraft games, but they're playing the 'phantom' mode, where one player secretly gets bonus resources and the others have to deduce who it is and ally against them before it is too late. In this case I think we can safely say they failed.

Check inside for a flying, slime secreting selection of PC gaming news.

Tell me readers, what's the most outrageously silly tactic you've ever employed in a game, and did it work?