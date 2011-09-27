An interesting comparison here, showing Battlefield 3 on the PC and PS3 side by side so you can see exactly how well each version plays. DICE have certainly managed to squeeze a lot out of the PS3 hardware, probably enough to fool ITV into thinking it's real footage , but if you look carefully, you can just about make out the difference. Thanks to Duncan ' Dead End Thrills ' Harris for the tip off.
Check inside for a collection of low resolution, boxy PC gaming news.
- The Eve Online blog tells us how users modded in game TV screens to play their own videos, and how CCP liked it so much they made it a feature.
- Infinity Ward tell Gamespy Modern Warfare 3's dedicated servers were added because of fan response to Modern Warfare 2.
- There's been an 'overwhelming' response to Onlive's UK launch , say Gamerzines .
- Videogamers pick up on an interesting infographic by Ignite on how PC gaming is overtaking consoles.
- The Reticule talks to Valve's Chet Falziek about the changes to de_dust in Counter Strike: Global Offensive.
- Notch tweets us this video about the perils of having Endermen for neighbours.
Have you gotten into the Battlefield 3 beta readers? Tell us, how is it running on your system? Is it as beautiful as the videos we've seen?