An interesting comparison here, showing Battlefield 3 on the PC and PS3 side by side so you can see exactly how well each version plays. DICE have certainly managed to squeeze a lot out of the PS3 hardware, probably enough to fool ITV into thinking it's real footage , but if you look carefully, you can just about make out the difference. Thanks to Duncan ' Dead End Thrills ' Harris for the tip off.

Have you gotten into the Battlefield 3 beta readers? Tell us, how is it running on your system? Is it as beautiful as the videos we've seen?

