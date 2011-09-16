PopCap are crazy. How do I know this? Because I've just watched this Plants vs Zombies music video spotted by RockPaperShotgun . Yes, Crazy Dave can rap apparently, is there no end to that man's talent?
Check inside for a selection of rhythmically co-ordinated PC gaming news.
- Battleblog explains the multiplayer modes of Battlefield 3.
- Joystiq detail the pre-order bonuses of Kingdoms of Amalur.
- If you pre-order Take on Helicopters , you can get in on the beta.
- Eurogamer say that MMO subscriptions are falling.
- Shacknews let us know that the magnificently moustached Deadshot will be in Arkham City.
Your question for the weekend; which game character do you think would make the best rapper?