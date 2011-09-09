So, Space Marine isn't on Steam in the UK , even though the game uses Steamworks to activate copies bought elsewhere. After careful consideration we decided the best way to convey this particular decision was with a video of a man punching himself in the crotch. Enjoy.
Check inside for a selection of self inflicted PC gaming news.
- Mojang say that all Minecon attendees will get Scrolls and Cobalt alpha codes.
- Joystiq report that Relic are holding a charity auction to commemorate the anniversary of the death of developer Brian Wood.
- Massively have the minutes from CCP's Emergency meeting with the Eve player council .
- The next ENB series mod (one of the components of GTA4's famous ICEnhancer ) will be for Deus Ex: Human Revolution.
- Fans of the shut down Football Manager Live are working on their own indie game, Ultimate Football Live to replace it.
What do you think is behind the disappearance readers? Aliens? Men in Black? The Illuminati?