Pandas in World of Warcraft ? Really? Could this trademark filing be an indicator of Blizzard's future plans? Considering the Pandaren have been the subject of not one , but two April Fools jokes before we're more than a little cautious. But one thing is certain, they are adorable .
Less Pandas, more news inside.
- RockPaperShotgun speak to the project lead of IndieCity .
- NeutralCreeps report that Valve have been giving DotA 2 keys to Steam developers.
- Massively point us to a post on the City of Heroes site with details of their new store.
- Kings Bounty has launched a facebook game.
- Notch retweets Stephen Lavelle , who points us to an impressive voxel engine .
- The Eve is Real website has begun rewarding contributors with Aurum, the game's microtransaction currency.
- Reddit points us to a new trailer for Trine 2.
- Dirty Knobs have released a Portal 2 remix album, you can get it for only one dollar.
Readers! What is the best anthropomorphicised animal?