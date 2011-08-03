Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

A Panda. Wearing a bra.

Pandas in World of Warcraft ? Really? Could this trademark filing be an indicator of Blizzard's future plans? Considering the Pandaren have been the subject of not one , but two April Fools jokes before we're more than a little cautious. But one thing is certain, they are adorable .

Less Pandas, more news inside.

Readers! What is the best anthropomorphicised animal?

See comments