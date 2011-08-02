Oh I'm sorry, did you think Endermen were scary? Clearly the Creeper was feeling a little bit left out by no longer being the subject of your nightmares. Thankfully the guys behind EvilMinecraft have given him a leg up. Now Mr Creeper can camouflage himself, blending in with the nearby landscape in order to ambush the player in the most terrifying way imaginable. Trust me, I've changed trousers three times while writing this.

Check inside for cunningly disguised news.

Dear readers, what is the scariest enemy you've ever faced in a game?