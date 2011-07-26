An exciting moment for you here readers; LewieP lets us know that Team Meat have revealed the teaser trailer for their next game. We can't tell much at this stage, but it looks like a provocative and thoughtful affair, truly postmodern in its artistic endeavour. The presentation here is awe inspiring and the soundtrack is so haunting that, and I'm not afraid to admit this, I cried a little after watching it.
Check inside for a collection of the best PC gaming news from today.
- A fascinating article on New Scientist talks about how an online game was used to crowdsource robotics programming and how that could be used for game characters in the future.
- FlamingCarrot from the forums has a go at designing a PC Gamer Space Marine chapter. This is in fact exactly what we wear to work every day.
- Joystiq report that the ESA are claiming $1.1 million in legal fees over their recent Supreme Court battle.
- CVG spot some viral marketing for Batman: Arkham City.
- Project Zomboid detail their next update, following Desura, Steam and Fileplanet helping them out .
- Ed Stern talks to Eurogamer about mistakes made in Brink.
- Joystiq have a dev diary for Driver: San Francisco.
- CVG have the details on Assassin's Creed Revelations' special editions.
- Someone from Reddit has made IsThereAnyDeal ; a site that scans digital download services for the best deals.
- Batman: Arkham City writer Paul Dini talks to Joystiq about the game's story.
- Lewie Procter of Savy Gamer kicks off a second round of 'So you want to be a games journalist."
What do you think of the trailer readers? Did it move you emotionally? Teach you a little about yourself? I personally was humbled by the experience.