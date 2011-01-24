It's been another day of great PC news, what with Gamers' Voice finally making a stand against Black Ops' buggy release, Portal 2 supporting user created levels across all platforms and Homefront supporting dedicated servers .

But as we all know, the gaming world cannot be condensed to a bunch of articles each day. Awesome stuff is happening every minute and sometimes even we can't get everything covered. So here we go, the other 'best bits' for Monday. Read on to get your dose.

And in local news, Tim used his +50 Iron Hand of Editing to take command on the cover of the next issue of PC Gamer (it's looking very swish), and Owen finally got to set up his new PC rig. He's dying to try Team Fortress 2 on it and continue his quest to get the Medic's crossbow.