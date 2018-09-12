Popular

AMD's first-gen Threadripper 1920X has dropped to $420, half its original price

A major drop for one of AMD's most powerful CPUs.

The new line of Threadripper CPUs is here, but that doesn't make the older processors any less powerful. If you want to build a high-end PC for video editing, streaming, or other intensive tasks, last year's Threadripper 1920X has dropped to $419.99 on Newegg.

The 1920X is the mid-range model in AMD's original Threadripper lineup, with 12 cores and 24 threads. It has a base clock of 3.5GHz, but it's overclockable and can boost to 4.0GHz. The 1920X was originally priced at $799 when it launched last year, but by the time it was discontinued on Amazon last month, it had fallen to $522.

This is a pretty great price for a 12-core processor, especially considering this will fully work with both generations of Threadripper motherboards. You can buy the 1920X from Newegg.

