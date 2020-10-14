Turns out Prime Day flightstick deals are a thing. Well, at least they're available

It's been tough times for the sim community; after a drought we've had the amazing Microsoft Flight Sim and Star Wars: Squadrons within months of each other... and it's been almost impossible to actually buy a new flightstick. But Prime Day seems to have encouraged a few out of the woodworks.

I guess these kinda count as Prime Day flightstick deals, thanks to their proximity to the Amazon sales event, but they're still a fair bit higher priced than they would have been this time last year. But we've got to roll with the stock-based punches these days, what with Nvidia RTX 3080 supply problems and the like.

At least there are some available now though, which will be music to all of us who have been relegated to piloting our X-Wings with a damned Xbox pad.

VAKABOX-2113 flightstick | $55.99 at Amazon

Okay, this is a bit of a punt, it's an unknown brand which looks to have essentially stuck it's name on something it hasn't actually made. There are a couple of these sticks around, and this is the cheapest. It has all the essentials, like rudder and throttle control, and is cheap for a stick, so is worth a punt.View Deal

Thrustmaster USB Joystick | $69.94 at Amazon

This is at least a known brand, and Thrustmaster do make some of the best flightsticks around. This one... is a little more basic than something like the uber expensive Warthog, but still has a hat switch and tiny throttle control, though is more arcade-y than other sim sticks.View Deal

Mad Catz V.1 | $115.93 at Newegg

You'll hear 'I thought they were dead' aimed at Mad Catz more times than at Snake Plissken, but the company that once manufactured its goods now runs the brand as a whole. This angular stick is reportedly accurate enough for flight sims, though there's a blue LED atop it which might annoy.View Deal

CH Products Flightstick Pro | $127 at Amazon

Though it looks a little like it's come out of a Christmas cracker, the CH Products Flightstick Pro is a serious piece of kit. It's more loose than a more arcade-y stick, but is aimed at flight sim enthusiasts and is about function over form. It's a solid, reliable, and accurate flightstick that will serve you well.View Deal

Thrustmaster T16000M | $177.84 at Newegg

It's frustrating that not so long ago the T16000M could be picked up for well under $100, but the times are tough for flight sim folk. You are going to have to pay more for a stick today, and the T16000M is a solid option. It's just a rather pricey one by yesterday's standards.View Deal