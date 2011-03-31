Allods Online to launch with new expansion

Free-to-play MMO Allods Online will officially launch in the next few months, though the game has playable for quite a while now. Three major expansions have been released during its long open beta period, but with the addition of volume 4, the game will officially go live. Volume 4 is set to raise the level cap to 47, add new questing areas, rebalanced raids and more. There's no exact date for the launch yet, but it's coming "very soon." You'll find nine new screens of the game below.

Allods Online is free to play. If you fancy giving it a go, sign up on the Allods Online EU site, or the Allods Online US site.