A big new bug means Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris has been cancelled at the last minute

Shortly after Destiny 2: Beyond Light went live, Bungie pumped the brakes on the hardcore PvP mode Trials of Osiris because of a bug that would "negative impact the competitive experience." It was scheduled to return to action on November 27, but November 27 is now here, and Trials, I'm sorry to say, is not.

Guess why.

Due to a recently discovered issue, Trials of Osiris has been disabled for this week. We are currently investigating to determine when it will return.November 27, 2020

Bungie declined to say what this new issue is, but players have recently discovered another very serious bug that enables Guardians—Titan Behemoths specifically, according to this Reddit post—to become invisible in the Crucible. They can't be seen, they don't even appear on radar, but they can attack other players, which is obviously a pretty big problem when it comes to competitive balance.

Bungie community manager dmg04 linked to this clip demonstrating the bug in action, strongly suggesting that this is in fact the reason Trials was cancelled.

Destiny 2 has a game breaking bug that lets you go invisible in the crucible mode. Just as Trials of Osiris goes live today cc/ @PaulTassi @A_dmg04 @Cozmo23 @BungieHelp pic.twitter.com/v0L7iWsCIGNovember 27, 2020

This is, to be clear, not the issue that brought a halt to Trials two weeks ago. That was apparently the result of an entirely separate bug that enabled Shadebinder Warlocks to unleash infinite supers. You can see that particular mess in action here.

Destiny 2 has a long, amusing history of bugs and glitches that throw its combat into chaos, and in some cases they're allowed to stand while Bungie sorts it out: During the Great Prometheus Lens Debacle of '17, for instance, the Trials of the Nine event went ahead even though the gun in question was absolutely broken because, hey, it was a good time.

With Trials off the menu for the weekend, perhaps you'd like to try your hand at conquering the new Deep Stone Crypt raid. It's the most complex Destiny 2 raid yet—luckily for you, we've got a guide that will get you to the end.