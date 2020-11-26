Leaked Zen 3 mobile benchmarks show 19 percent gains

Cézanne. Post-impressionist painter noted, like many of us, for his Dark Period and his Mature Period. It's also the codename for AMD’s mobile port of its Zen 3 CPU architecture, which is currently doing Intel a frighten in the desktop space as Ryzen 5000.

It’s not with us yet, but in yet another Geekbench-based leak reported by Hot Hardware, we have some idea of possible performance figures.

And they’re good. The chip in question, identified as a Ryzen 7 5800U, has eight cores and 16 threads with a turbo frequency of 4.4GHz. The 5XX0U series confusingly comprises chips with both Zen 2 (known as Lucienne, perhaps after Lucienne Bisson, Renoir's daughter) and Zen 3 (Cézanne) architectures, making it easy to compare the two.

The Zen 3 5800U chip scored 1,421 in the Geekbench single-core test, while the similarly clocked but decidedly Zen 2 5700U managed 1,192. That’s a difference of just over 19 percent. Multi-core is another story, with the 5700U scoring 6,595 against the 5800U’s 6450. Maybe the testing hasn’t caught up with the new architecture, or there was some thermal throttling going on. We may never know.

That single-core gain mirrors the 19% figure AMD claims for Zen 3 over Zen 2, so the takeaway story here should probably be this: New chips better than old chips. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to belatedly get started on our Mature Period.