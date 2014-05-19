4K Screenshot Showcase: Shift 2: Unleashed

Every week, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

Shift 2: Unleashed rarely crops up in discussions of great-looking racing games, but it's what on the inside that counts. Specifically, the cockpit cam. Each of the 140 cars' interiors are immaculately rendered, and behind-the-wheel camera effects such as speed blur and selective focus draws the eye to approaching corners. Anti-aliasing in particular may have advanced since the game's March 2011 release, bettered by other games in the series such as Need for Speed: Rivals, but don't underestimate how good this game can look at 4K.

