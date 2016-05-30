360 degree Hitman trailer shows off Marrakesh

Until the travel industry wises up and makes Agent 47 the official mascot for international holidays/naughty murdering, Square Enix and IO's own trailers will have to do. Once again, they've created a tourist destination that looks absolutely lovely, and ripe for exploration, if you can live with the small caveat that a conspicuous bald man might murder you and steal your clothes at some point during your stay.

The latest trailer for Hitman's Marrakesh-set episode ditches Agent 47 to focus squarely on that environment, implementing a fancy 360-degree camera that we can swivel about to admire it in all its beauty.

Hitman: Episode 3 is out tomorrow—you can read all about it here.