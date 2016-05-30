Popular

360 degree Hitman trailer shows off Marrakesh

By

See if you can spot any bald men carrying piano wire.

Until the travel industry wises up and makes Agent 47 the official mascot for international holidays/naughty murdering, Square Enix and IO's own trailers will have to do. Once again, they've created a tourist destination that looks absolutely lovely, and ripe for exploration, if you can live with the small caveat that a conspicuous bald man might murder you and steal your clothes at some point during your stay.

The latest trailer for Hitman's Marrakesh-set episode ditches Agent 47 to focus squarely on that environment, implementing a fancy 360-degree camera that we can swivel about to admire it in all its beauty.

Hitman: Episode 3 is out tomorrow—you can read all about it here.

See comments