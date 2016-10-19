12 stories from crazy '90s PC gaming ads

Dumbbell-shaped goggles and a face full of broken glass; finally, an ad I can really relate to. I've always wanted my discs to spin so fast they shatter into a million pieces! Thanks Syncronys!

In truth, though, the weirdest part of this ad isn't the guy so extreme his hair has motion blur, it's the product he's trying to sell. CD Speedster was one of those PC tune-up tools you still see lurking in banner ads and Google promoted search results—Is your PC running slow? Download our one-click Computer Cleaner; no malware, we swear! Claiming to speed up CD-ROM access through software alone, CD Speedster simply cached CD data on the hard drive using its misleadingly titled ' Dynamic RAM' technology —really just a page file. Can you imagine paying $25 for something that basically installed a CD to your hard drive? Bizarre.

Even more insidious, Syncronys also produced a program called SoftRAM which claimed to double available memory in Windows without the need for slotting in more RAM. Pretty wild, huh? The FTC thought so, too, charging Syncronys with false advertising after an investigation found the software not only did nothing to increase RAM, it actually caused a system to perform worse thanks to an errant debug flag in the final code. This sham, along with other dubious 'tools' like CD Speedster, led to Syncronys filing for bankruptcy in July 1998.