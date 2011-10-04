Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer puts Ezio on Altair's trail

[bcvideo id="1199886993001"]

"When I started this fight, I did not think that it would span a lifetime," says Ezio. But then Assassin's Creed 2 sold so well, and he's had to come back for one game, and now another. That's no bad thing. Ezio's charm and exuberance has gradually turned into grizzled awesomeness. Now he has to track down the clues left by his more boring and angsty ancestor, Altair, and figure out what the hell is going on with those ancient gods and magic orbs, and all that stuff about the garden of Eden. The Assassin's Creed Revelations PC release date was pushed back recently. It'll now arrive on December 2.