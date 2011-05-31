Who needs big budget film adaptations? These bright sparks have turned Portal into a stage play. It might be low tech, but it puts all those terrible Hollywood game adaptations to shame.

Today in PC gaming we were zerg rushed with info on Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm. Meanwhile the headlines belonged to Call of Duty, with the announcement of the controversial Elite payment scheme .

Activision Blizzard (or Actard as we like to call them) aren't the only ones making news though, click through for a selection of other interesting stories from the world of PC gaming.

Everyone seems to be experimenting with new payment models these days, be it free-to-play, subscription or microtransactions. Is there still room for good old money down purchasing? Tell us readers, how do you prefer to pay for your games? What's your ideal pricing method? You aren't allowed to say everything free, that's cheating.